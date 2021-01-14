Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.86. Color Star Technology shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 210,345 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.86.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.