Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Trading Up 0.2%

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4,710.00 and last traded at C$4,690.00. Approximately 25,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 109,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4,680.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$918.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -156,333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.55 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4,097.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,634.63.

Columbus Gold Company Profile (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

