Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 17,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,049. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $8,092,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

