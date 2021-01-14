Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CMWAY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.71. 14,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,285. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.