Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CMWAY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.71. 14,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,285. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

