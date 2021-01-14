Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.16. 1,719,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

