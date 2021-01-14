Community Bank of Raymore Buys 33,450 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

