Community Bank of Raymore Buys 8,995 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 5.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. American National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

