Community Bank of Raymore Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust comprises 2.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.26% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 1,366,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,582. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

