Community Bank of Raymore Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 3.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,998,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,430,820. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

