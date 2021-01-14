Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 35,190 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 6.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. 6,823,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.