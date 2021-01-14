Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 44,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,692 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 20,437,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,718,467. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

