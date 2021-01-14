Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 8,209 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 2.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after buying an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after buying an additional 1,169,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

