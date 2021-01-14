Community Bank of Raymore Purchases Shares of 19,858 The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. The RMR Group comprises 0.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.06% of The RMR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

