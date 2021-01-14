Community Bank of Raymore Raises Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises approximately 2.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.19% of Ryder System worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE R traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.48. 690,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

