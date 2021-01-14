Community Bank of Raymore Sells 30,870 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT comprises about 0.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 68.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

