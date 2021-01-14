Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shot up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.38. 3,541,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,046,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYH. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 319,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 302,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

