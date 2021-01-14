Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 132,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

