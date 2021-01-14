Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €33.00 by Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

SGO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.49 ($44.10).

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €43.50 ($51.18) on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.82.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

