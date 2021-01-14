Comparing Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bullfrog Gold and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -33.02

Risk & Volatility

Bullfrog Gold has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog Gold and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -256.13% Fission Uranium N/A -1.53% -1.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bullfrog Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bullfrog Gold and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Bullfrog Gold.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Bullfrog Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bullfrog Gold Company Profile

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 5,250 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Kopr Resources Corp. and changed its name to Bullfrog Gold Corp. in July 2011. Bullfrog Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

