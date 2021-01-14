Comparing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Horizon and Clarkston Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 9 1 2.92 Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 23.18% 7.78% 0.79% Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and Clarkston Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $2.28 billion 3.77 $440.91 million $1.66 9.32 Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.67 $2.35 million N/A N/A

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Horizon beats Clarkston Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, it offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, it operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

