Comparing Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) & Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56% Nkarta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Nkarta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.08%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Nkarta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 45,609.90 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -12.74 Nkarta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nkarta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Nkarta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its co-lead product candidates are NKX101, a pre-clinical product that enhances the power of innate NK biology to detect and kill cancerous cells; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

