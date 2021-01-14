Comparing Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot National and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 6.82 -$8.65 million $0.20 138.25

Patriot National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Patriot National and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Patriot National.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Patriot National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Patriot National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Company Profile

Patriot National Inc is a provider of comprehensive outsourcing solutions within the workers’ compensation marketplace for insurance companies, employers, local governments and reinsurance captives. It provides general agency services, specialty underwriting and policyholder services and claims administration services to its insurance carrier clients and other clients. Patriot National Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

