Comparing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 5.14 $257.09 million $1.84 30.14 Jamf $204.03 million 19.21 -$32.60 million N/A N/A

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trend Micro and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80

Jamf has a consensus target price of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 17.36% 16.36% 8.54% Jamf -10.02% -1.51% -0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

