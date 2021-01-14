Compound Price Tops $219.12 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Compound has a total market cap of $973.26 million and approximately $275.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $219.12 or 0.00552921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 133.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 129.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,686 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.