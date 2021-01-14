Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Raised to $73.00 at KeyCorp

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CXO. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of CXO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.44. 57,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

