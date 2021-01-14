ConocoPhillips’ (COP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.