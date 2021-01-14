ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 339,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

