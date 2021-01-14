ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COP. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.52.

Shares of COP opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

