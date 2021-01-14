ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,130 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

