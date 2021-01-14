Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.17

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.17 and last traded at $168.57, with a volume of 116931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.35.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 244.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.