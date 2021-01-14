Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.37.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,298. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

