CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Cap of $11.70 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $47,678.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104923 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.45 or 0.00304338 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000172 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,486,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

