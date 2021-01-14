Contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and IMARA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 3.83 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -2.69 IMARA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMARA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -106.64% -1,973.10% -48.51% IMARA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 16 8 0 2.33 IMARA 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $63.87, indicating a potential upside of 118.43%. IMARA has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.18%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

IMARA beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and several other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China; and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

