Contrasting National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Bank and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% First Commonwealth Financial 18.68% 7.42% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Bank and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.64%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.38%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.32 $80.36 million $2.55 13.82 First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 2.94 $105.33 million $1.10 11.42

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

National Bank beats First Commonwealth Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 147 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases three mortgage loan production offices and four corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 163 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

