Contrasting Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Puyi and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89%

Volatility and Risk

Puyi has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puyi and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $18.33 million 19.08 -$4.66 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 14.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puyi.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

