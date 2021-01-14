Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTEC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Convatec Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.33.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

