Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) vs. Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) Head to Head Survey

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.14 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

