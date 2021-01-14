CoreSite Realty Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.23.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of COR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,934. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

