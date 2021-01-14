Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.87.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 384,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

