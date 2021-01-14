Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.85. 9,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Costar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Costar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.