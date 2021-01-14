Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 21,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,967,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 213,376 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $8,045,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.