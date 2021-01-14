County Bancorp (ICBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, analysts expect County Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

