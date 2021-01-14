Covesting (COV) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $91,362.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

