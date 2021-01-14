Craig Hallum Raises Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $28.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s current price.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 3,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,863. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $516.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

