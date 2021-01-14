Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) a £122 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) received a £122 ($159.39) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £112.43 ($146.89).

LON JET traded down GBX 272 ($3.55) on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,404 ($109.80). 141,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,503.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

