Credit Suisse Group Raises Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $11.50

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.95. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

