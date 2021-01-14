CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 22,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,273. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $218,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

