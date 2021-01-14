Critical Comparison: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $27.75 billion 1.88 $1.71 billion $6.73 31.68 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Dollar General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Dollar General shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dollar General has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 7.84% 36.07% 10.22% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dollar General and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 0 4 16 2 2.91 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dollar General currently has a consensus price target of $225.26, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Dollar General’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dollar General is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Dollar General beats Tuesday Morning on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. Its consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, it provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of November 14, 2020, Dollar General Corporation operated 17,000 stores in 46 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

