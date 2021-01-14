Critical Review: Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarivate and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $974.34 million 18.33 -$210.98 million $0.35 84.23 Ooma $151.59 million 2.26 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -23.17

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39% Ooma -6.49% -20.50% -7.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clarivate and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 51.89%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Clarivate.

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including call recording, enhanced call blocking, voicemail transcription, and support for overhead paging systems for businesses; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS offering. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G. a solution that provides home phone and internet service; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

