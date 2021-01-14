Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,441 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 11,642,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

